Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Of Two Neighbours In Sydney
Emergency services were called to a street in Killarney Vale, 60 km northeast of Sydney in the Central Coast region of the state of New South Wales (NSW), around 2 p.m. on Monday where they found two women, aged 23 and 33, and a 20-year-old man with stab wounds, Xinhua news agency reported.
The 23-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition, while the 33-year-old was taken to the same hospital by ambulance paramedics in a serious condition.
The man was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital in a stable condition. Upon being released from the hospital, he was taken to a local police station and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, affray, and possessing a prohibited drug.
NSW Police said in a statement that the stab wounds were sustained during a fight following an alleged neighbor dispute.
All three people involved were known to each other, police said.
As of Tuesday, both women were in a stable condition. NSW Police said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Earlier in a similar inicident, a man has been hospitalised in a critical condition and a teenager has been arrested following the stabbing attack at a public park in Sydney.
Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at the park in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Annandale at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Police officers arrived and found six men with a range of injuries, who said they had been assaulted by a group of four unknown males following an argument.
One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment