Man Charged Over Alleged Stabbing Of Two Neighbours In Sydney

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Aug 12 (IANS) A man has been charged over a stabbing attack during a dispute with neighbours northeast of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a street in Killarney Vale, 60 km northeast of Sydney in the Central Coast region of the state of New South Wales (NSW), around 2 p.m. on Monday where they found two women, aged 23 and 33, and a 20-year-old man with stab wounds, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 23-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition, while the 33-year-old was taken to the same hospital by ambulance paramedics in a serious condition.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital in a stable condition. Upon being released from the hospital, he was taken to a local police station and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, affray, and possessing a prohibited drug.

NSW Police said in a statement that the stab wounds were sustained during a fight following an alleged neighbor dispute.

All three people involved were known to each other, police said.

As of Tuesday, both women were in a stable condition. NSW Police said that inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Earlier in a similar inicident, a man has been hospitalised in a critical condition and a teenager has been arrested following the stabbing attack at a public park in Sydney.

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault at the park in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Annandale at about 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police officers arrived and found six men with a range of injuries, who said they had been assaulted by a group of four unknown males following an argument.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.