India Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers, Research Report By 2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 3.20 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 9.56 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 12.27%
Increasing demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy storage
Government initiatives boosting market expansion
How Is AI Transforming the Lithium-Ion Battery Market in India?
AI technologies are playing a critical role by enabling:
-
Predictive maintenance and battery health monitoring to extend battery life
Optimization of battery management systems (BMS) for enhanced safety and performance
Automation of battery manufacturing processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs
Integration of AI with smart grids and energy management systems for better utilization of renewable energy
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Electric Vehicle Adoption : Strong government push through subsidies and mandates to increase EV sales
Renewable Energy Integration : Rising investments in solar and wind energy necessitating efficient energy storage
Technological Innovations : Development of batteries with higher energy density and longer lifespan
Infrastructure Development : Growth of charging infrastructure and battery swapping networks
Environmental Concerns : Increasing consumer awareness about sustainable energy sources driving market growth
Market Segmentation
The report segments the market into:
Analysis by Product Type:
-
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Others (Li-ion Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Li-ion Titanate Oxide)
Analysis by Power Capacity:
-
0 to 3000mAh
3000mAh to 10000mAh
10000mAh to 60000mAh
More than 60000mAh
Analysis by Application:
-
Consumer Electronics
Electric Vehicles
Energy Storage
Others
Regional Analysis:
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Latest Developments in the Industry
. In January 2025, Exide Industries announced plans to expand its lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity in India to meet rising domestic demand
. The Indian government launched the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced battery manufacturing to boost local production and reduce imports
. Several collaborations between Indian manufacturers and international technology providers are underway to improve battery technology and scalability
. Growing focus on battery recycling and second-life battery applications to promote sustainability in the lithium-ion battery ecosystem
