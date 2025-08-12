India Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers, Research Report By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The India lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.27% from 2025 to 2033. The market is witnessing significant expansion, mainly driven by the increasing demand in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy storage. North India dominates due to advanced manufacturing capabilities and access to raw materials. Government initiatives also boost market expansion.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 3.20 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 9.56 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 12.27%

Increasing demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy storage Government initiatives boosting market expansion

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-lithium-ion-battery-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Lithium-Ion Battery Market in India?

AI technologies are playing a critical role by enabling:



Predictive maintenance and battery health monitoring to extend battery life

Optimization of battery management systems (BMS) for enhanced safety and performance

Automation of battery manufacturing processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs Integration of AI with smart grids and energy management systems for better utilization of renewable energy

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Electric Vehicle Adoption : Strong government push through subsidies and mandates to increase EV sales

Renewable Energy Integration : Rising investments in solar and wind energy necessitating efficient energy storage

Technological Innovations : Development of batteries with higher energy density and longer lifespan

Infrastructure Development : Growth of charging infrastructure and battery swapping networks Environmental Concerns : Increasing consumer awareness about sustainable energy sources driving market growth

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market into:

Analysis by Product Type:



Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Manganese Oxide Others (Li-ion Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide and Li-ion Titanate Oxide)

Analysis by Power Capacity:



0 to 3000mAh

3000mAh to 10000mAh

10000mAh to 60000mAh More than 60000mAh

Analysis by Application:



Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Energy Storage Others

Regional Analysis:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4476&flag=C

Latest Developments in the Industry

. In January 2025, Exide Industries announced plans to expand its lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity in India to meet rising domestic demand

. The Indian government launched the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced battery manufacturing to boost local production and reduce imports

. Several collaborations between Indian manufacturers and international technology providers are underway to improve battery technology and scalability

. Growing focus on battery recycling and second-life battery applications to promote sustainability in the lithium-ion battery ecosystem