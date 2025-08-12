Indonesia Steel Market 2025: Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Trends Analysis And Forecast Report By 2033
-
Market size (2024): USD 12,587.62 million .
Forecast (2033): USD 16,582.52 million .
CAGR (2025–2033): 3.11% .
Major growth contributors / industry activities:
-
Large-scale infrastructure & national strategic projects (Nusantara and other National Strategic Projects) driving long- and flat-steel consumption.
Rising automotive manufacturing and EV incentives raising demand for higher-grade flat products.
Government measures (import controls, local content rules, incentives) supporting domestic capacity expansion and import substitution.
How Is AI Transforming the steel market in Indonesia?
-
Predictive maintenance: AI models ingest sensor / vibration / temperature data to predict equipment failures and schedule maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime and spare-part lead risk.
Process optimisation & quality control: Machine-learning systems monitor casting/rolling parameters in real time to reduce defects and improve yield (finer control on cooling rates, chemistry, speed).
Energy & emission efficiency: AI-driven optimisation reduces energy consumption and carbon intensity through smarter process set points and waste-minimisation routines-supporting decarbonisation targets.
Supply-chain and production planning: AI improves demand forecasting and inventory optimisation (raw materials like nickel/iron concentrates), which is important where upstream mineral policy and price-control initiatives affect supply.
-
National infrastructure programmes & new capital build (Nusantara): Heavy, sustained demand for structural and long steel for bridges, roads, ports and high-rise buildings.
Government policy & import substitution: Anti-dumping, local content and investment incentives aimed at strengthening domestic production and reducing import dependence.
Automotive & EV manufacturing push: Incentives to grow vehicle assembly and EV supply chains increase demand for flat/high-strength steels and specialty grades.
Technology-driven modernisation: Industry 4.0 deployments (automation, digital twin, AI/ML) in mills to raise OEE and lower unit costs.
Sustainability & energy transition impacts: Moves to improve energy efficiency, recycling and low-emission steelmaking (driven by national climate commitments and global buyer expectations).
Retrofit & capacity modernisation: Re-rolling mills, finishing lines and upstream integration (smelters/NPI for stainless supply) to capture value and stabilise raw material availability.
Type Insights:
-
Flat Steel
Long Steel
Product Insights:
-
Structural Steel
Prestressing Steel
Bright Steel
Welding Wire and Rod
Iron Steel Wire
Ropes
Braids
Application Insights:
-
Building and Construction
Electrical Appliances
Metal Products
Automotive
Transportation
Mechanical Equipment
Domestic Appliances
Regional Insights:
-
Java
Sumatra
Kalimantan
Sulawesi
Others
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
Jindal Stainless commissioned an NPI smelter (Aug 2024) - Jindal Stainless brought an NPI smelter online in Halmahera (joint-venture/49% equity noted), securing nickel supply for stainless production and reducing exposure to volatile feedstock markets. This aligns with Indonesia's strategy of capturing more value domestically in the stainless / battery metals chain.
Plans to establish a domestic metal exchange for nickel trading (announced Aug 2024) - Industry groups and policymakers signalled plans for a metal exchange (nickel focus) to strengthen domestic price formation and support the broader downstream stainless & battery industries. This supports national efforts to move up the value chain and stabilise critical raw-material pricing.
SIMBARA tracking system expanded to nickel and tin (Jul–Aug 2024) - Government expanded an online mineral-tracking system (SIMBARA) to monitor movement of nickel and tin from mine to processing plant to improve transparency, curb illegal mining, and support domestic processing targets-measures that feed into secure steel/stainless raw material supply and sustainable resource governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
