Plane Crashes Into Parked Aircraft At US Airport, Clouds Of Smoke Seen (WATCH)
A small plane crashed into a parked aircraft while landing at a Montana airport on Monday, sparking a large fire but causing no serious injuries, authorities said. The single-engine Socata TBM 700 turboprop aircraft, carrying four people, was attempting to land around 2.00 pm at Kalispell City Airport, as per the Kalispell police chief Jordan Venezio and the Federal Aviation Administration, reports ABC News.
The landing plane reportedly struck another aircraft on the ground, sparking a fire that spread before being extinguished. A video from the crash site shows fire and huge plumes of smoke rising in the sky.
MONTANA 🚨 Plane crash at Kalispell City Airport. Police confirm there were no fatalities, and the fire is contained. There was one pilot and three passengers on the plane. twitter/iUE3k0NHsr
- Gabriela Iglesias🇺🇲 (@iglesias_gabby) August 11, 2025
The pilot and three passengers were able to get out on their own once it stopped, but two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the airport.
FAA records show the plane was built in 2011 and is owned by Meter Sky LLC of Pullman, Washington.
Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti, a former crash investigator for both the FAA and NTSB, said collisions between landing planes and parked aircraft occur a few times a year in general aviation, reports ABC News.
