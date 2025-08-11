Etiqa Insurance Singapore Marks Fourth Year As Official Travel Insurer At NATAS Travel Fair 2025

Customers can enjoy up to 45% discount on Etiqa Travel Infinite*, and up to 10% off Annual Travel Plans

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.