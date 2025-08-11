Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 75+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study is open to adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) that is at risk of getting worse. People who have taken a specific type of medication for kidney disease called SGLT2 inhibitor within 1 month before the study or have certain health conditions cannot take part in this study. The purpose of this study is to find out whether a medicine called vicadrostat, used in combination with another medicine called empagliflozin, works in people with chronic kidney disease.

In August 2025, Bayer announced a study of researchers will check the medical history and current medications of the participants. They will also perform a complete health check-up of all the participants. Researchers will take urine and blood samples from the participants at different time points to measure UACR and eGFR.

Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Baxdrostat : AstraZeneca

Baxdrostat, a highly potent inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, exhibits greater selectivity for aldosterone synthase compared to existing ASIs. Initial studies in cynomolgus monkeys demonstrated its ability to decrease aldosterone production, prompting further investigation in humans. The mechanism of action of baxdrostat involves inhibiting the enzyme aldosterone synthase, which is responsible for the final step in aldosterone biosynthesis. By selectively blocking this enzyme, baxdrostat reduces aldosterone levels, leading to decreased sodium reabsorption and fluid retention, ultimately lowering blood pressure. The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of patients with CKD.

Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

Ziltivekimab is a proprietary anti-interleukin-6 ligand monoclonal antibody (anti-IL6 mAb), targeting residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk in patients living with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). Ziltivekimab is being developed a therapy intended to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular adverse events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation. Patients who are diagnosed with moderate to severe CKD and have ASCVD and inflammation are at risk for an adverse cardiovascular event at a high rate and there are no approved therapies to prevent this risk. The proinflammatory cytokine, interleukin-6 (IL-6) has been shown to be an independent, causal factor of ASCVD with evidence generated from human genetic studies and preclinical studies. The drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development to treat patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

BI-685509: Boehringer Ingelheim

BI 685509 is a novel small soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) molecule activator that exhibits an in vitro profile consistent with that of an sGC activator. BI 685509 reduced proteinuria and glomerulosclerosis in the ZSF1 rat, a model of diabetic kidney disease (DKD), and reduced tubulointerstitial fibrosis in a 7-day unilateral ureteral obstruction model in rats. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

PXL770: Poxel SA

PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

RGLS8429: Regulus Therapeutics

RGLS8429 is a novel, next-generation oligonucleotide for the treatment of ADPKD designed to inhibit miR-17 and to preferentially target the kidney. Administration of RGLS8429 has shown robust data in preclinical models, where clear improvements in kidney function, size, and other measures of disease severity have been demonstrated along with a superior pharmacologic profile in preclinical studies compared to Regulus' first-generation compound. Currently, the drug is in Phase I for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment.

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Kidney Disease market

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies

Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chronic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Kidney Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Kidney Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Baxdrostat: AstraZenecaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BI-685509: Boehringer IngelheimDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RGLS8429: Regulus TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsChronic Kidney Disease Key CompaniesChronic Kidney Disease Key ProductsChronic Kidney Disease- Unmet NeedsChronic Kidney Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Kidney Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Kidney Disease Analyst ViewsChronic Kidney Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

