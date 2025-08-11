UAE Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Residents To Pick 'Reputable' Tour Operators

After a tragic accident in which two Emiratis were killed after their tour bus fell into a riverbed in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE (MoFA) has issued an advisory to Emiratis and UAE residents who travel abroad.

The UAE is a hub for international travel, and its connectivity means that many residents make yearly trips, for business and pleasure, all around the world.

In the advisory, the ministry urged both Emiratis and residents to make sure that they are aware of the travel rules when they go to a different country.

Here are five important guidelines that the authority outlined.

It is important for travellers from the UAE to be aware of and respect local laws and traffic regulations in the countries they visit.The ministry advises travellers to check weather and road conditions - both before and during their visit.Tourists and visitors to foreign countries should be doubly cautious when travelling via road or driving, since they are unfamiliar with the local terrain and traffic regulations.

The ministry has urged travellers to opt for air travel over road journeys, stressing that the former is safer and more comfortable.It is important to vet tour operators and car rental companies before availing of their services. Tourists are urged to entrust their travels only to reputed companies.

UAE nationals can also use the dedicated 24-hour emergency hotline, 0097180024, when needed.

Accident in Turkey

According to Turkish news agency IHA, the accident took place in a district of Trabzon. The tour bus, which was carrying six people in total, plunged into a stream bed. Of the six people, five were Emirati tourists.

Among those who passed away were 18-year-old Mariam Muhammad Ahmad Ibrahim and her 32-year-old brother, Abdulmajid Muhammad Ahmad Ibrahim. The others survived the accident but sustained injuries. These include 15-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad Ahmad Ibrahim, 53-year-old Samira Muhammad Abdurrahman, 60-year-old Muhammad Ahmad Ibrahim and the driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Abdulkadir Boğoçlu.

A medical helicopter was requested to transport the injured, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.