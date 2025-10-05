403
Netherlands denounces Houthi assault on Dutch freighter
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Netherlands denounced the new Houthi assault on a Dutch freighter in the Gulf of Aden.
David van Weel, the caretaker Foreign Minister of Netherlands, posted on X platform "the Netherlands strongly condemns the recent attack on the Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht, which has now been claimed by the Houthis."
He stated that he will make sure that the Houthis are added on the "EU terrorism list" and that the EU will impose a new sanctions.
He also added that "this attack underscores the importance of maintaining a maritime presence in the region together with our partners. In this way, the Netherlands is making a concrete contribution to the EU’s Aspides mission. We are grateful to our European partners for their swift and decisive action in the Search and Rescue operation and the safe evacuation of the crew of the Minervagracht."
The announcement followed the Dutch-flagged freighter was assaulted near Yemen on Monday, which resulted in 2 injuries and 19 evacuated.
