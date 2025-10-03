MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's successful diplomacy is gaining momentum day by day. Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country is achieving remarkable progress - not only in its economic development, but also in enhancing its geopolitical influence across Eurasia and beyond. From energy partnerships to regional connectivity and peace-building, Azerbaijan is steadily strengthening its role as a reliable and strategic partner on the international stage.

On October 1–2, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan participated in the 7th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC), held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The summit brought together nearly 50 European leaders to address shared challenges, including European security, energy resilience, migration, and hybrid threats. For Azerbaijan, this high-level gathering served as an important platform to reaffirm its strategic role in regional stability, energy cooperation, and intercontinental connectivity.

Azerbaijani President Aliyev's visit was marked by several significant diplomatic engagements. His meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reflected a continued commitment to peace-building in the South Caucasus. Both sides reaffirmed the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit, emphasized the importance of regional transport links, and welcomed the formal closure of the OSCE Minsk Group structure, recognizing it as a step toward shaping new, modern mechanisms for regional cooperation. The leaders agreed to maintain dialogue and pursue confidence-building measures that support long-term peace.

During meetings with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Ilham Aliyev was congratulated on the progress made in advancing the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both European leaders expressed their appreciation for Azerbaijan's constructive approach and reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting the peace process moving forward. They emphasized that achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus is not only vital for regional stability but also for broader European security. In this context, Costa and von der Leyen highlighted the importance of developing transport connectivity across the region, stressing that the EU views these infrastructure projects as critical for fostering economic integration and interregional cooperation.

The meeting also underlined Azerbaijan's growing strategic role in European energy security. It was noted that, in accordance with the Strategic Energy Partnership Agreement signed between the EU and Azerbaijan in 2022, the volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to the European market has significantly increased. President Aliyev shared that Azerbaijani gas now reaches 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states, underscoring Azerbaijan's emergence as a trusted and essential energy partner for Europe, particularly in the context of ongoing efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce dependency on single suppliers.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and emphasized that the achievements in the peace process are of historical importance not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia and the broader region. He noted that both countries have already adapted to the realities of peace and stressed that Azerbaijan remains fully committed to pursuing a forward-looking, stable, and lasting peace, driven by regional cooperation, mutual respect, and shared prosperity.

In a separate meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, both leaders emphasized the growing ties between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. They discussed recent milestones, including the opening of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku, and the deepening of cooperation in energy, investments, education, and cultural exchange. These engagements reflect Azerbaijan's broadening diplomatic scope, combining bilateral depth with multilateral outreach.

At the summit level, Azerbaijan's support for the Middle Corridor - a key East-West transport and trade route - was also recognized. President Aliyev detailed the ongoing development of Azerbaijan's logistics and transport infrastructure, which is helping facilitate increasing cargo transit from Central Asia to Europe. This underscores Azerbaijan's position as a vital link between continents, particularly in a time of evolving global supply chains and geopolitical realignment.

Qarabağ : A name of triumph in every arena

Interestingly, on the very day of President Aliyev's meetings in Copenhagen, a football match was played between Qarabağ FC - Azerbaijan's leading football club - and FC Copenhagen, in Azerbaijan's capital. Qarabağ FC secured a decisive 2:0 victory, symbolically mirroring the success achieved in diplomacy.

The name Qarabağ has, over the past five years, become a national emblem of resilience and achievement. Since 2020, it has stood for a new era of unity, development, and strength. Now, it echoes not only in political discussions and reconstruction projects, but also on international sports stages. From the halls of diplomacy to the arenas of UEFA, Qarabağ represents victory.

We can say with certainty: only victory is worthy of Qarabağ - and of Azerbaijan - in every field.