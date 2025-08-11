Gold Analysis Today 11/08: Gold Price Is Rising (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3,378 – $3,360 – $3,300 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3,415 – $3,440 – $3,480 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3,435, with a target of $3,320 and a stop loss of $3,460. Buy gold from the support level of $3,330, with a target of $3,420 and a stop loss of $3,300
Another factor that will impact the gold market is the Kremlin's announcement that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet for summit talks in the coming days. Bloomberg quoted Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy aide to the Kremlin, as telling reporters that Russia and the US have agreed on the meeting location and "we have started, in cooperation with our American colleagues, to work on specific issues," with the goal of holding talks this week. The announcement came a day after Putin met with Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, at the Kremlin for nearly three hours, as the US seeks to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump has threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil buyers unless Putin agrees to a ceasefire with Ukraine.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Levels for the Gold Market Today:According to the daily timeframe chart, the recent rebound in gold's spot prices has pushed the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) to a reading of 57. Technically, this supports bulls as they prepare for stronger upward breakouts. At the same time, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator is preparing to turn higher. Finally, psychological resistance of $3,500 per ounce will remain a legitimate target for bulls if the current factors supporting gold's gains persist.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
