Nasdaq Named A Leader In The 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant For ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software

A Trusted Benchmark for Sustainability Reporting Software Buyers

The Verdantix Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software (2025) is a definitive industry benchmark that evaluates the 21 most prominent vendors in the ESG and sustainability software market. The report is based on a rigorous methodology that includes:



Two-hour live product demonstrations with pre-set scenarios.

A 107-point questionnaire covering 14 functional capabilities and 10 momentum categories. Interviews with software customers and insights from a global survey of 400 ESG decision-makers.

The Green Quadrant framework helps sustainability leaders, ESG controllers, and CFOs identify the most capable and future-ready platforms to meet evolving regulatory, investor, and operational demands.

Nasdaq Recognized as a Leader

Nasdaq is proud to be named a Leader in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software. This recognition reflects the strength of our software solutions-Nasdaq MetrioTM and Sustainable Lens®-which are designed to help organizations streamline reporting, enhance disclosure quality, and drive sustainability performance.

Nasdaq's Key Sustainability Reporting Product Strengths

1. Benchmarking (Score: 2.5/3.0)

Nasdaq's benchmarking capabilities, powered by Sustainable Lens, were the highest in the market. The platform enables:



Peer benchmarking across Nasdaq's universe of over 11,000 organizations.

Disclosure quality analysis aligned with frameworks like CSRD and IFRS S2.

Gap analysis on high-priority topics and an understanding of your company's relative performance.

Drill-down access to source documents and citations for assurance-ready reporting. Generative AI to surface disclosure trends, outliers, and best practices.

2. User Interface (Score: 2.0/3.0)

Nasdaq Metrio's user interface was recognized for its intuitive design and accessibility:



Supports seamless adoption across global teams.

Simplifies complex sustainability workflows with a clean, user-friendly experience. Enhances day-to-day usability for both sustainability professionals and cross-functional stakeholders.

3. Data Management (Score: 1.9/3.0)

Nasdaq Metrio offers a secure and scalable foundation for ESG data management:



Granular data sorting and internal tagging by location or framework.

XBRL tagging and framework-based filtering. Certified controls for data privacy and security.

Why Nasdaq Is a Trusted Partner for Sustainability Transformation

1. Customer Size (Score: 2.0/3.0)

Nasdaq's solutions are trusted by large enterprises across sectors, reflecting our ability to scale with complex, global organizations.

2. Market Vision & Strategy (Score: 2.0/3.0)

Nasdaq's roadmap is built around:



Integrating software and advisory services.

Aligning sustainability reporting with financial-grade rigor. Investing in AI and analytics to support forward-looking sustainability planning.

3. Deal Structure (Score: 2.0/3.0)

Nasdaq offers flexible, enterprise-friendly deal structures that support:



Modular deployment options.

Bundled software and advisory services. Scalable pricing models for organizations at any stage of sustainability and climate reporting maturity.

What Our Customers Are Saying

Here's what sustainability leaders are saying about their experience with Nasdaq Metrio and Sustainable Lens:

“[Nasdaq Metrio] pages provide pictures of the performance every month, We know that doing this prevents us from having long appearances of performance that are not in line with objectives. This performance data is powerful enough that our team can take action and we can save on our cost of production.”

Corporate Director, Energy Efficiency, Manufacturing

"One of the benefits of using AI-powered tools as opposed to conducting more traditional desktop research is to really save time and remove potential human error and bias. By leveraging an AI-powered tool like Nasdaq Sustainable Lens, companies can conduct benchmarking and regulatory gap analysis in seconds rather than weeks or months.”

Senior Sustainability Program Manager, Technology

“Our number one reason we got [Nasdaq Metrio] was for audit and assurance. It's a very robust tracking of the audit log where you can see exactly who entered what, what was changed, tracking changes on it, year-over-year reporting, some auto calculations that are done there and then all the tools to approve and review. Being able to load up all the backup documentation and have it stored in the reference library year-over-year is great.”

Director of Sustainability and Shared Services, Utility

To dive deeper into the benefits of deploying built-for-purpose software solutions, download the Forrester Total Economic ImpactTM case study of Nasdaq Metrio .

Explore Nasdaq's Solutions for Sustainability

Nasdaq's recognition as a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant reflects our commitment to helping organizations meet the highest standards in sustainability reporting and operational performance. To learn more about our solutions and how they can meet your unique needs, request a personalized demo of Sustainable Lens or Nasdaq Metrio today.