Safety Shot Inc


2025-08-11 10:08:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:09 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Today announced a strategic alliance with the BONK founding contributors to deeply integrate the Company with the BONK ecosystem. The agreement will see Safety Shot, Inc., receive an initial allocation of BONK tokens valued at approximately $25 million. In consideration, the Company will issue Preferred Shares at a value of $35 million, which are convertible into shares of the Company's common stock. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading off $0.01 at $1.14.

MENAFN11082025000212011056ID1109912605

