403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US issues travel advisory for Qatar’s Al Udeid Airbase
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Doha issued a security advisory on Wednesday, urging Americans and embassy personnel in Qatar “to exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to Al Udeid Airbase.”
The alert added, "We recommend U.S. citizens in Qatar do the same," emphasizing heightened vigilance due to regional instability.
Reports indicate that the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East following warnings from a senior Iranian official that Tehran might target American installations if Washington launches strikes. Qatar confirmed that some staff at Al Udeid Air Base have been temporarily relocated.
The embassy stressed that overall staffing and operations remain unchanged, and consular services continue as usual.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that killings in Iran “are stopping” but did not rule out potential military action. “We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place,” he said. “We’ll watch and see what happens.”
Trump has repeatedly expressed support for protesters in Iran, where government crackdowns are reported to have caused thousands of casualties. Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing “riots” and “terrorism.”
While official casualty numbers have not been released, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates at least 2,500 people—including protesters and security personnel—have been killed, with more than 1,100 injured.
The alert added, "We recommend U.S. citizens in Qatar do the same," emphasizing heightened vigilance due to regional instability.
Reports indicate that the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East following warnings from a senior Iranian official that Tehran might target American installations if Washington launches strikes. Qatar confirmed that some staff at Al Udeid Air Base have been temporarily relocated.
The embassy stressed that overall staffing and operations remain unchanged, and consular services continue as usual.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that killings in Iran “are stopping” but did not rule out potential military action. “We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place,” he said. “We’ll watch and see what happens.”
Trump has repeatedly expressed support for protesters in Iran, where government crackdowns are reported to have caused thousands of casualties. Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing “riots” and “terrorism.”
While official casualty numbers have not been released, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates at least 2,500 people—including protesters and security personnel—have been killed, with more than 1,100 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment