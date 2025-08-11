403
Linger Longer with NCL and Explore More of the World
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Whether cruising near or far, Norwegian Cruise Line's inspiring global itineraries offer overnight stays in some of the world’s most captivating destinations. From the invigorating charm of the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Northern Europe to the ancient wonders of Asia, guests can savour the luxury of time, delving deeper into iconic landmarks and hidden gems with full-day shore excursions, exquisite dining, andlively local nightlife.
Ben Angell, VP and Managing Director, NCL APAC, has spotlighted seven standout overnight ports from NCL’s 2025 and 2026 voyage– – destinations that truly come alive after dark and deserve extended exploration.
Reykjavik, Iceland
’ It’s little wonder Reykjavik has become a trending destination in recent years, thanks to its unique mix of spectacular natural beauty, a thriving culinary scene and iconic lagoons perfect for unwinding after a busy day exploring. A 24-hour overnight stay invites guests to experience it all, from day tripping to the Golden Circle to see the dramatic Gullfoss Waterfall, Geysir hot springs and Thingvellir National Park to plunging into the geothermal waters of the Sky Lagoon at midnight (wh’re it’s still daylight).
Sailing:Norwegian Prima | 14 Sept 2025
Itinerary:14-day Iceland: Reykjavik, Belfast & Paris from Southampton, UK
Ports: London (Southampton), Paris (Le Havre), Belfast, Isafjordur, Akureyri, Geiranger, Bergen, Stavanger, with an overnight in Reykjavik.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen is the ideal destination to stroll along scenic streets browsing unique boutiques for the latest in Scandi style. Renowned as a cosmopolitan capital and favourite amongst foodies (don’t miss the traditional smorrebrod in an authentic bistro), the’e’s a photogenic moment around every corner, especially as the sun sets along the Nyhavn waterfront.
Make the most of an overnight stay of around 24 hours to visit the striking Amalienborg Palace and Tivoli Gardens, one of the w’rld’s oldest amusement parks, which is beautifully illuminated after dark for a cosy dinner, nostalgic theme park ride or simply an evening stroll to take it all in.
Sailing:Norwegian Prima | 28 Sep 2025
Itinerary:11-day Europe: Germany, Belgium & Sweden from London (Southampton)
Ports: London (Southampton), Brussels/ Bruges (Zeebrugge), Amsterdam (Ijmuiden), Berlin (Warnemünde), Gdynia, Klaipeda, Stockholm (Nynashamn), Tallinn, Copenhagen.
Note: 2026 sailings with overnight port stays are also available.
Hamburg, Germany
A cool, contemporary city known for its arts scene, waterways and vibrant nightlife; Hamburg offers overnight visitors plenty of options to pursue their passions. Highlights include bar and restaurant-hopping in the famed Reeperbahn entertainment district, seeing a performance in the striking Elbphilharmonie concert hall, taking a boat cruise on the Aster River or checking out the heritage buildings and canals of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Speicherstadt precinct.
Sailing:Norwegian Dawn | 9 Sept 2025
Itinerary: 10-day Europe: France, Germany & Belgium from London (Southampton)
Ports: London (Southampton), Paris (Le Havre), Amsterdam (Ijmuiden), Brussels/ Bruges (Zeebrugge), Copenhagen, Berlin (Warnemünde), Aarhus, Oslo with an overnight in Hamburg.
Note: 2026 sailings with overnight port stays are also available.
Istanbul, Turkey
Located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Istanbul is a city steeped in rich cultural diversity and a remarkable historical legacy. As Turke’’s largest city, Istanbul offers endless activities to do, making spending nights here well worth your time. The city boasts architectural landmarks, world-class museums, and an extraordinary culinary scene. ’ou’ll even have the chance to hit the road and experience the unique magic of a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia.
Sailing: Norwegian Viva | 24 August, 02 or 11 September 2025
Itinerary: 9-day Greek Isles: Santorini, Rhodes & Istanbul from Athens
Ports: Athens (Piraeus), Volos, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Heraklion (Crete), with an overnight in Istanbul
Note: Multiple 2025 sailings with overnight port stays are also available.
Livorno, Italy
Livorno is the perfect fusion of new and old, known for its medieval architecture and stunning harbour views juxtaposed against modern seaports. It boasts a picturesque network of canals in the Venezia Nuova district, bustling seafood markets, and a peaceful coastal atmosphere as a welcome escape from Italy’s more crowded tourist hubs. With multiple overnights, you can stroll alongside the Terrazza Mascagni promenade, sampling fresh catch at a waterfront trattoria, or exploring historic fortresses like Fortezza Vecchia.
Sailing: Norwegian Breakaway | 28 October 2025
Itinerary:10-day Mediterranean: Italy, France & Spain from Barcelona
Ports: Barcelona, Cannes, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Messina (Sicily), Valletta, Palma (Majorca), with an overnight in Florence/Pisa (Livorno)
Note: Multiple 2025 sailings with overnight port stays are also available.
Osaka, Japan
Japan’s culinary capital, Osaka invites exploration with its lively street food scene, neon-lit Dotonbori district, and historic landmarks like Osaka Castle. An overnight stay offers time to savor both traditional and modern deligh—s—from Takoyaki stalls and Michelin-starred sushi to a stroll through the serene Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine. Guests can immerse themselves in the ’ity’s dynamic energy by day and soak in its vibrant nightlife well into the evening.
Sailing: Norwegian Su– | 03–14 November 2025
Itinerary: 11-day Asia: Yokohama to Seoul, Osaka, Jeju & Nagoya
Ports: Tokyo (Yokohama), Mount Fuji (Shimizu), Nagoya, Kyoto (Osaka), Naha (Okinawa), Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Jeju, Seoul (Incheon).
Hong Kong, China
An overnight stay in Hong Kong reveals a city where tradition meets modernity. From ascending Victoria Peak for panoramic views, to strolling the vibrant Temple Street Night Market, guests can experience ’he city’s iconic skyline, renowned cuisine, and unique East-meets-West culture. The extra time ashore allows for day trips to Lan’au Island’s Big Buddha or to simply unwind with a bowl of wonton noodles and a harbor light show by night.
Sailing: Norwegian Sun | 25 November – 06 December 2025
Itinerary: 11-day Asia: Tokyo to Keelung, Osaka, Nagoya & Mt. Fuji
Ports:Tokyo (Yokohama), MountFuji (Shimizu), Nagoya, Osaka, Naha (Okinawa), Kaohsiung, HongKong, and Keelung (Taipei)
Experience More with NCL
Guests sailing with NCL can enjoy more in every sense - more destination immersion, more variety in cuisine than any other cruise line, more spacious accommodation options, from solo cabins to suites - and more ways to unwind including world class spa treatments and thermal suites. NCL’s More At Sea™ offers the best value at sea, representing more than USD2,000 in added value*, with late stays and overnights in port**, plus world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, and premium relaxation onboard. Plus, for a limited time take advantage of up to US$1,500 savings on select voyages*.
For more information or to book a cruise with NCL, please contact a travel professional or visit
For full terms and conditions visit ncl.com.
*More At Sea™* - More At Sea package is valued at over $2,000. Value is per balcony stateroom and is based on a 7-Day Cruise. Applicable to 1st and 2nd guests. Exclusions apply for Unlimited Premium Beverages, Specialty Dining Package & More. Other restrictions may apply.
