Follicular Lymphoma Market Trends Point To Steady Growth Ahead By 2034, Delveinsight Analysis Reveals Roche, MEI Pharma, Novartis, Innovent Biologics, Regeneron, Genentech, Xynomic Pharma, Eli Lilly

The Key Follicular Lymphoma Companies in the market include - Roche, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, MEI Pharma, Novartis, Innovent Biologics, Regeneron, Genentech, Xynomic Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ADC Therapeutics S.A, BeiGene, Cephalon, Epizyme, Inc., Pharmacyclics LLC., Gemin X, AbbVie, Millennium Pharma, and others.

FelveInsight's “Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Follicular Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Follicular Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report:



The Follicular Lymphoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In June 2025, The FDA has approved tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) in combination with lenalidomide (Revlimid) and rituximab (Rituxan) for treating patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, as announced by the agency. This approval is based on findings from the phase 3 inMIND trial (NCT04680052), a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. In the trial, 548 patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma were randomly assigned to receive either the newly approved combination or a placebo along with lenalidomide and rituximab.

In March 2025, The European Commission (EC) has granted approval for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi), a CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy, for use in adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have undergone at least two prior lines of systemic treatment, according to a press release by Bristol Myers Squibb.

In February 2025, Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) has announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted approval for EPKINLY® (epcoritamab) to treat relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL; Grades 1 to 3A) in patients who have received at least two previous lines of therapy. With this expanded approval, EPKINLY becomes the first and only subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody authorized in Japan for use in both R/R FL and R/R large B-cell lymphomas-including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma-after two or more prior treatments.

In December 2024, At the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, AstraZeneca presented interim results from a first-in-human trial investigating AZD0486, an innovative bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE), in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (r/r FL).

In August 2024, The company intends to file a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for tafasitamab by the end of 2024 to treat patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) who have not responded to at least one prior systemic anti-CD20 immunotherapy or chemo-immunotherapy, based on favorable Phase III trial outcomes.

In June 2024, A consortium headed by Eugene Private Equity and Korea Development Bank Private Equity revealed its intention to acquire an 80% ownership stake in South Korean vaccine producer Boryung Biopharma Co. for 320 billion won (around USD 231 million).

Approximately 90% of Follicular Lymphomas possess one or more mutations in genes involved in epigenetic regulation through histone modifications (KMT2D, CREBBP, and EZH2) and chromatin remodelling (HIST1H1B-E,ARID1A), according to a research by Perrett and Okosun (2021). KMT2D, CREBBP, and EP300 are present in 60–80%, 70%, and 15%, respectively, of FL cases

In accordance with a research by Liu W. et al. (2021), 10–20% of patients receiving immunochemotherapy relapse after 24 months of diagnosis, and these patients fare much worse than those who do not. Low, moderate, and high risk were distributed at 36%, 37%, and 27%, respectively

Incidence cases of Follicular Lymphoma are roughly 3,300, 2,900, 2,800, 1,700, and 2,800 in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK, respectively, according to a study by Kanas et al. (2021).

With tremendous success over the years, businesses all around the world are diligently working towards the creation of revolutionary remedies. The management of FL is showing promise from major players like Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Genentech/Roche, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, MEI Pharma, Epizyme, Innovent Biologics, etc.

Some of the most eagerly anticipated new medicines that are pending approval include Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), ME-401, Abexinostat, Tazemetostat, Parsaclisib (IBI376), and others.

Key Follicular Lymphoma Therapies: Mosunetuzumab, Abexinostat, ME-401, Tisagenlecleucel, Parsaclisib (IBI376), Odronextamab, Mosunetuzumab, Abexinostat, Rituximab IV, Atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) [TECENTRIQ], Enzastaurin, Loncastuximab tesirine, Zanubrutinib, Bendamustine, Tazemetostat, ibrutinib, Obatoclax mesylate, Ibrutinib, IXAZOMIB, and others

The Follicular Lymphoma epidemiology based on risk analyzed that low risk, intermediate risk and high risk patients contribute to 20%, 53% and 27% of all FL cases, respectively The Follicular Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Follicular Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Follicular Lymphoma market dynamics.

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular Lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), which is a cancer of the lymphatic system. It originates from B lymphocytes (B cells), a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in the immune system. Follicular Lymphoma is characterized by the formation of abnormal, usually slow-growing, lymphoid follicles in the lymph nodes.

Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Follicular Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Follicular Lymphoma

Prevalent Cases of Follicular Lymphoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Follicular Lymphoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Follicular Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Follicular Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Follicular Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Follicular Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies



Mosunetuzumab: Roche

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

ME-401: MEI Pharma

Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis

Parsaclisib (IBI376): Innovent Biologics

Odronextamab: Regeneron

Mosunetuzumab: Genetech

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharma

Rituximab IV: Roche

Atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) [TECENTRIQ]: Hoffmann-La Roche

Enzastaurin: Eli Lilly and Company

Loncastuximab tesirine: ADC Therapeutics S.A

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Bendamustine: Cephalon

Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc.

ibrutinib: Pharmacyclics LLC.

Obatoclax mesylate: Gemin X

Ibrutinib: AbbVie IXAZOMIB: Millennium Pharma

Follicular Lymphoma Market Strengths

Follicular lymphoma market has a diverse pipeline,with emergence of novel classes such as bi-specificantibodies, cancer vaccine and allogenic CAR-Ts.

Follicular Lymphoma Market Opportunities

R-CHOP continues to be the gold standard of caredespite other therapies or combinations that have tried to advance the treatment paradigm

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Follicular Lymphoma Companies: Roche, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, MEI Pharma, Novartis, Innovent Biologics, Regeneron, Genentech, Xynomic Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ADC Therapeutics S.A, BeiGene, Cephalon, Epizyme, Inc., Pharmacyclics LLC., Gemin X, AbbVie, Millennium Pharma, and others

Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Follicular Lymphoma current marketed and Follicular Lymphoma emerging therapies

Follicular Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Follicular Lymphoma market drivers and Follicular Lymphoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Follicular Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Follicular Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Follicular Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Follicular Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Follicular Lymphoma

4. Follicular Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Follicular Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Follicular Lymphoma

9. Follicular Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Follicular Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Follicular Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Follicular Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Follicular Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Follicular Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Follicular Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Follicular Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Follicular Lymphoma Appendix

18. Follicular Lymphoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

