Mccormick® Announces The Return Of Limited-Edition Finishing Sugars In Biggest Seasonal Drop Yet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The enthusiastic response to the debut line of Finishing Sugars last year made it clear that fans are looking for inspiration and craving simple, delicious ways to bring seasonal magic into everyday moments," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, U.S. Consumer at McCormick. "This limited-edition collection bottles the flavor and feeling of fall and winter. McCormick Finishing Sugars transform recipes and favorite foods by adding subtle sweetness – just sprinkle and enjoy!"

The fall Finishing Sugars will warm any brisk autumn day. They feature three new flavors, Apple Cider, Maple Brown Sugar and Pumpkin Spice, and one returning favorite, Salted Caramel.



Apple Cider : A fall classic that pairs tart apple and warm spices with a subtle sweetness, it's perfect on chilly mornings – add a dash to hot teas, pancakes, donuts, and more.

Maple Brown Sugar : Upgrade coffee, cookies, pancakes, cinnamon rolls and more by infusing the warm, autumnal flavor of brown sugar and a hint of maple syrup.

Pumpkin Spice : Everybody's favorite fall flavor, now available as a Finishing Sugar. This blend of warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, is a must-have seasonal comfort on anything – lattes included. Salted Caramel: Sweet meets salty perfection with a balance of rich, creamy caramel with a hint of salt that goes – sprinkle everything from French toast to ice cream and brownies.

The winter Finishing Sugars will tickle holiday taste buds. They feature two new flavors, Chocolate Hazelnut and Spiced Orange, and two returning hits, Candy Cane and English Toffee.



Chocolate Hazelnut : This timeless, decadent duo provides festive holiday flavor and richness in pancake batter, with glazed donuts, or in white frosting as a dip.

Spiced Orange : Capture the heart of the holidays with a twist of warm citrus; mix it into a cake batter or top holiday drinks to give each a bright, fragrant flavor.

Candy Cane: Delight in the iconic taste of peppermint with playful red and white sugar granules. Sprinkle on hot cocoa, cookies, ice cream and chocolate bark, or use to rim holiday cocktails. English Toffee: An indulgent blend of sweet vanilla paired with buttery toffee flavor offers an added touch of richness to any dessert, and even French toast, oatmeal, or popcorn.

McCormick tapped into the Finishing category last holiday season with the debut of the limited-edition Holiday Finishing Sugars, quickly followed by the launch of a Finishing Salts collection in spring 2025. Each time, the response was immediate, with fans connecting to the versatility and nostalgia of the products, using them on everything from baked goods to cocktails to deliver instant flavor that satisfies a craving. This season they're back, with even more seasonal flavor variety.

Fall Finishing Sugars are available on McCormick today and coming soon to retailers nationwide. Winter Finishing Sugars will be available online and at retailers nationwide starting in September. For fans looking for recipe inspiration using the latest products, check here . More details on the new products and additional recipes are available at McCormick . Follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

