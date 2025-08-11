403
Spain Grapples with Year’s Most Intense Wildfires
(MENAFN) Spain’s northern territories—Castile and Leon, Galicia, and Navarra—are grappling with the year’s most intense wildfires, igniting across 10 locations since the weekend.
The provinces of Leon, Zamora, and Ourense have suffered the brunt of the infernos. Authorities confirmed that over 850 residents were evacuated near Las Medulas Natural Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, now endangered by advancing flames, according to media.
Local officials and the Civil Protection Agency are conducting vigorous operations, supported by military forces, aiming to limit the fire’s destruction within the park. Multiple roads in Leon and Zamora remain shut as containment efforts continue.
Residents have expressed strong dissatisfaction over what they see as insufficient preparation and limited firefighting resources.
In Galicia’s Ourense province, wildfires have scorched approximately 1,000 hectares of forestland, marking the largest fire this summer in the region. Containment efforts include deployment of 12 helicopters, 11 aircraft, and more than 200 ground personnel.
Meanwhile, in Navarra’s Carcastillo forest, a separate, still uncontained fire is being fought with the support of nine helicopters and four planes.
Officials warn that extreme heat, low humidity, and fierce winds are complicating firefighting operations.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the crisis on X, affirming government oversight of the wildfires in Navarra and Castile and Leon.
“The Military Emergency Unit has been deployed in Zamora and Leon. I express solidarity with residents in all affected areas and once again thank the personnel on duty. Please exercise extreme caution,” Sanchez wrote.
The escalating situation underscores the urgent challenge Spain faces this wildfire season.
