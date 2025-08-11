403
Two Japanese boxers pass away from brain injuries during Tokyo boxing event
(MENAFN) Two Japanese fighters tragically passed away due to brain injuries sustained during different matches held at the same Tokyo event, according to reports from the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and local news sources.
Shigetoshi Kotari, aged 28, lost consciousness shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Yamato Hata, the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion, on August 2. Despite undergoing emergency brain surgery, Kotari died later that day.
Similarly, 28-year-old Hiromasa Urakawa died on Saturday from injuries received when he was knocked out by Yoji Saito at Korakuen Hall on August 2. Urakawa also required surgery for a subdural hematoma, a form of internal bleeding within the skull, but he did not survive.
In a statement released on Saturday, the WBO expressed sympathy: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time.”
These two fatalities mark the third deadly boxing incident recorded this year. Earlier, in February, 28-year-old Irish super featherweight John Cooney died from a brain injury after being stopped during his first defense of the Celtic title.
