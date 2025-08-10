Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.19 Quake Strikes Turkey, Shocks Felt 200 Km Away In Istanbul
Turkey's AFAD disaster management authority stated that the quake occurred at around 7:53pm local time in the Balikesir province, near Turkey's biggest city Istanbul. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings, AP quoyed AFAD as adding.Also Read | Earthquake Today: 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan
However, no immediate reports of casualties or damage in any of the affected provinces, reported Reuters. But local media reports stated that one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, the epicentre of the earthquake. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.
On X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote that emergency teams from AFAD started inspections around Istanbul and the neighbouring provinces, but no negative reports had come through so far.
AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 k (6.8 miles), while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.Also Read | Earthquake today: 2.7-magnitude tremor hits Hillsdale, New Jersey; shakes NYC Similar earthquake:
Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 6 on Richter scale struck the east of the Kuril Islands region of Russia , the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.
On July 30, a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings in parts of Russia.
The earthquake originated from the convergent boundary between the Pacific Plate and the Okhotsk Sea Plate (often associated with the North American Plate in this region) at the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench.Also Read | Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.2 magnitude jolt Myanmar
The massive earthquake was followed by several strong aftershocks. The Kuril Islands stretch from the southern tip of Kamchatka Peninsula. On August 3, another 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Islands.
With agency inputs.
