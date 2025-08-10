403
Algeria, Somalia Sign 3 Mous To Strengthen Bilateral Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Algeria and Somalia signed three memoranda of understanding (MoU) on Sunday aimed at enhancing joint cooperation, including establishing a joint government committee, creating a political consultation mechanism, and fostering collaboration in diplomatic training.
The agreements were signed by Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf and Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali during their meeting in Algiers, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The ministers held extensive talks focused on consolidating bilateral relations and improving coordination on regional and international issues of common interests.
The ministry stated that the meeting was an opportunity to review Somalia's significant progress in rebuilding string national institutions, and affirmed Algeria's commitment to supporting Somali leadership efforts to strengthen security, stability, and development.
Borth parties agreed to enhance institutional cooperation framework and enrich the legal basis of their relations, as reflected in the signing of the three MoUs.
They also pledged close coordination during their current tenures on the UN Security Council to serve Arab causes, foremost the Palestinian issue, advance African priorities across various fields, and support development and stability in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel regions. (end)
