Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump states reciprocal tariffs taken effect with billions of dollars at stake

Trump states reciprocal tariffs taken effect with billions of dollars at stake


2025-08-10 07:36:44
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that reciprocal tariffs on more than 90 countries had taken effect at midnight, predicting billions of dollars in import duties for the US.

“RECIPROCAL TARIFFS TAKE EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT! BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, LARGELY FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE UNITED STATES FOR MANY YEARS, WILL START FLOWING INTO THE USA,” Trump wrote on social media, warning that only a “radical left court” could halt America’s progress.

His remarks alluded to ongoing legal challenges over his authority to impose the tariffs. Several companies and states have sued, claiming the policy causes economic harm, and have already won multiple court decisions — cases likely to reach the Supreme Court.

The tariffs have raised concerns about potential consumer price hikes, coming as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remains cautious on further interest rate cuts amid significant economic uncertainty.

MENAFN10082025000045015687ID1109908429

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search