HONOR Announces The Launch Of The All-New HONOR X7d 5G

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Setting a New Industry Benchmark for Powerful Phone with Enhanced Durability and New AI Interaction

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, today announced the launch of the all-new HONOR X7d 5G. Setting a benchmark as a powerful phone with enhanced durability and brand-new AI experience in the market, the HONOR X7d 5G brings 5-star Premium Drop Protection, IP65 Water Resistance, a robust 6500mAh Dual-cell Battery and stunning Instant AI Button.

Exceptional Durability with All-around Protections:

The latest HONOR X7d 5G showcases comprehensive drop protection with prestigious SGS Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush Resistance[1] , offering impressive resistance to drops from heights of up to 1.8 meters[2] . The corners reinforced by Rhinoceros-like structure Bulletproof Vests Design, Cushioning and Fall Protection Architecture and Decentralized Force Design safeguards the phones from different daily impacts.

Equipped with an IP65 Water Resistance, the HONOR X7d 5G's robust design is further enhanced, making it not afraid of washing, rinsing and water spray.[3] This device has been tested to function after being submerged in water for up to 1 minutes at a depth of 0.5 meter[4] , making it a dependable companion in various settings and situations. Meanwhile, with the Wet-hand Touch Enhancement, users can also have smooth experience even with wet or greasy fingers.

Exceptional Battery with Enhanced Safety & Strength:

Equipped with a large 6500mAh Battery[5] , the HONOR X7d 5G provides price-level biggest battery life, offering all-day lasting and 5 years Super Durable[6] . The Double-cell Battery Structure design offers longer lasting, faster charging as well as stronger and safer structure. With multi-point temperature monitoring, the battery performs well in temperatures from -20°C to 55°C[7] , which allows it to work perfectly in the harshest conditions from blizzards to deserts. Additionally, the 35W wired HONOR SuperCharge[8] rapidly revives the battery for extended usage.

Practical AI Button for All New AI Experience:

As the first smartphone in its class to feature Instant AI Button[9], the HONOR X7d 5G offers brand-new AI interaction through this subtle design. Simply put, the AI button has two ways to interact which correspond to different functions. With a single click, users can open APP which they customize or perform background cleaning and speeding up, while with a long press, users can activate functions like AI Translation and AI Creation, delivering a truly personalized and seamless user experience.

Additionally, powered by the latest MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, the HONOR X7d 5G carries various other intelligence features including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, Circle to search and Google Gemini Assistant, offering AI Editing functions including AI Outpainting, Al Upscale, AI Cutout and so on, making it the best partner for work and life.

Enhanced Hardware for Superior Performance:

Powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, the HONOR X7d 5G offers users a new level of system smoothness and higher graphical performance. Compared to the previous generation, its GPU performance has improved by 84%[10]. This power efficiency is complemented by HONOR's innovative RAM Turbo Technology, which effectively transfers part from the ROM to the RAM to ensure smooth performance even after extended use, allowing users to multitask and switch between apps effortlessly. Additionally, the HONOR X7d 5G comes equipped with two versions – 6GB RAM + 128ROM or 8GB RAM + 256 ROM – providing ample space for keeping all special moments.

Color, Price and Availability:

Catering to users' diverse style preferences, the HONOR X7d 5G is available in 3 captivating colorways[11] : Desert Gold, Meteor Silver, Velvet Black. Starting from today, the HONOR X7d 5G will be available to purchase in Saudi market via HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Jarir Bookstore, Extra, STC, Amazon, Lulu, Noon and other retail stores at a price of SAR 649 instead of SAR 749 for 6GB RAM + 128ROM version and SAR 749 instead of SAR 849 for 8GB RAM + 256 ROM version.

About HONOR :

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world. [1] This phone has obtained the Swiss SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance, complying with SGS's reliability technical specifications. As a precision electronic product, there is still a risk of damage if the phone falls. Please be careful to avoid drops or collisions. [2] Data from HONOR labs. [3] The phone has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP65M level in accordance with IEC 60529 standards. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty. [4] Data from HONOR labs. [5] Battery rated at 6350mAh with a typical capacity of 6500mAh. [6] The data comes from the HONOR Lab. The battery will have a battery capacity retention rate of more than 80% after 5 years of use according to HONOR Lab simulation of the user's daily behavior (full charging-discharging once a day). The actual data will change with different scenarios, please refer to actual usage. [7] Data from HONOR labs. Under the ambient temperature of 55°C, HONOR X7d 5G can stand by normally and supports the use of call, contact, and text messaging functions. The actual experience may vary depending on factors such as device aging, network environment, user habits and differences in the phone's temperature rise. Please refer to the actual experience. [8] It supports maximum 35W wired charge, 35W HONOR charger and cable are required. Actual charging speed may vary depending on environmental conditions and other factors. [9] It will be upgraded via OTA. The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience. [10] The data comes from HONOR Lab. [11] The configuration colors are different in different regions, please refer to the ones provided by the specific region.