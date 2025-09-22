TNCSC To Open 40 Paddy Procurement Centres In Madurai As Kuruvai Harvest Begins
Officials said the centres will be opened in phases over the next two weeks, in line with the harvesting schedule, to ensure uninterrupted procurement.
Kuruvai cultivation has been undertaken on nearly 10,000 acres in Vadipatti, Kallandhiri, and Chellampatti blocks. Farmers in several pockets have begun harvesting as crops reached maturity, though unseasonal rain in recent days has caused anxiety.
To protect their yield, cultivators have appealed to the TNCSC to provide adequate tarpaulin sheets at procurement points so that paddy bags are not exposed to rain damage.
District officials have assured that procurement will be streamlined and irregularities curbed. However, farmer representatives voiced concerns.
A farmer who doesn't want to be named alleged that cultivators were being forced to pay nearly Rs 50 per bag during procurement.“A district-level monitoring committee or a dedicated control room must be set up to oversee the centres and prevent malpractice,” he demanded.
Responding to these concerns, official sources said stringent instructions have been issued to prevent traders from passing off paddy in the name of farmers. They added that all DPCs will be opened simultaneously once harvest reports confirm readiness, and procurement norms will be strictly enforced.
Officials from the civil supplies department also assured that adequate staff will be deployed to handle grievances at procurement points.
“Farmers will have access to staff who can resolve complaints immediately,” a senior officer said.
Despite these assurances, cultivators maintained that only a permanent monitoring mechanism would guarantee transparency and fairness.
With harvesting expected to intensify over the next week, farmers stressed that timely procurement, effective rain-protection measures, and strict vigilance against irregularities were vital to safeguard their produce.
“We have worked hard through the season. What we need now is quick, fair, and transparent procurement,” a farmer from Vadipatti said.
The success of the procurement drive, stakeholders agree, will depend not only on the number of centres opened but also on the government's ability to enforce checks and respond swiftly to the grievances of cultivators.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment