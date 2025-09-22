Applications For Hajj 2026 To Open On Oct 1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the opening of registration for Hajj season 2026, starting from Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 8am until Friday, October 31, 2025. Applications can be submitted through the official website: href="" go .

The Ministry has introduced some changes to the registration process this year. All applicants are now required to obtain a mandatory health certificate from any Primary Health Care Center in Qatar, confirming their medical fitness to perform the pilgrimage.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the ministry's headquarters yesterday.

Director of Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, Ali bin Sultan Al-Misefri said the decision to open registration early is based on the success of the past two seasons, which enabled Hajj campaigns to complete their contracts ahead of time and deliver higher-quality services to pilgrims from Qatar.

Al-Misefri highlighted that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has adopted an early timeline for preparations, covering the distribution of country quotas, contracting for accommodation, catering, and transportation, as well as opening the electronic portal and setting deadlines for entering the names of approved campaigns to obtain the necessary permits.

He confirmed that Qatar's quota for this year has been set at 4,400 pilgrims, stressing that eligibility criteria emphasise medical fitness. Pilgrims must be free from illnesses that may prevent them from performing the rites properly. The full requirements are available on the official website.



For Qatari citizens, applicants must be at least 18 years old and may register up to three companions under one application.

For Gulf nationals and residents, applicants must be at least 45 years old, must not have performed Hajj before, and must have resided continuously in Qatar for at least 15 years.

Only one companion may be registered, and the names of all companions must be included at the time of application.

This year introduces a new electronic payment system, allowing pilgrims to settle the cost of Hajj directly online, in line with the service levels offered by different campaigns. The ministry has also prepared an instructional video explaining the registration process, contract signing, and payment procedures, which will be shared on its social media platforms. Al-Misefri announced that 27 licensed campaigns (tour operators) have been approved for this season. Applicants can contact the Department of Hajj and Umrah directly through the hotline 132 for inquiries or complaints.

Electronic screening will begin immediately after registration closes on October 31. Approvals for accepted applications will be issued starting mid-November, giving campaigns ample time to finalise their arrangements and guarantee quality services for pilgrims. Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Qahtani, a representative of the Ministry of Public Health to the Qatari Hajj Mission, spoke about the health eligibility requirements for performing Hajj in the coming season. He explained that these requirements form part of the admission criteria set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

He stressed that obtaining a medical fitness certificate from health centres in Qatar is mandatory for all applicants to confirm they are free from illnesses that may prevent them from performing the rituals properly. This certificate is now available through Primary Health Care Centres.