Europe Cautions Israel Over West Bank Annexation
(MENAFN) European representatives have delivered a strong caution to Israel regarding its declared intentions to annex portions of the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
As noted by an Israeli broadcaster, multiple European officials relayed a firm message to the Israeli authorities after the government floated the possibility of incorporating parts of the Palestinian lands under its control.
“If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government want to destroy everything that has been built in the Middle East, they will have to bear the consequences,” the officials stated.
This warning came shortly after Netanyahu suggested that Israel may proceed with annexing sections of the West Bank in reaction to the recent decisions by the UK, Canada, and Australia to formally recognize Palestine as a state.
In a video address released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu argued that nations recognizing Palestine were “rewarding terrorism.”
He emphasized that Israel has consistently blocked the formation of a Palestinian state and vowed to continue this approach.
Netanyahu also boasted that Israel has already doubled the number of unauthorized Jewish settlements constructed on occupied Palestinian land and promised further expansion, declaring that Israel will never permit the establishment of a Palestinian state.
