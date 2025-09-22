Colombian President Asks Mexico to Help Find Missing Musicians
(MENAFN) Colombian head of state Gustavo Petro urged his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday to assist in tracking down two Colombian performers who went missing last week in Mexico City.
Vocalist Bayron Sanchez, also recognized as B King, along with fellow musician DJ Jorge Herrera, were touring across Mexico.
"I ask the president of the United Mexican States, Claudia Sheinbaum, my friend and comrade in arms since the defunct M-19 guerrilla group, and the entire Colombian diplomatic corps in Mexico to ensure the return of singer Bayron Sanchez and his teammate Jorge Herrera," he stated on the US-based social platform X.
Sanchez and Herrera were last observed on September 16 in the Polanco district of Mexico City after visiting a neighborhood gym, according to an official missing persons bulletin.
Petro mentioned that the pair had recently given a performance in Sonora, located in northwestern Mexico, shortly before vanishing.
“They disappeared after their concert in Sonora, possibly due to the multinational mafias that are growing in our continent, fueled by the rampant drug consumption in the US, which itself grows due to the lack of love in its decadent society,” Petro added.
Mexico is presently grappling with a humanitarian emergency tied to forced disappearances, with over 130,000 incidents recorded since its 2006 declaration of a war on narcotics.
This crisis is primarily blamed on drug-smuggling organizations and their attempts to preserve dominance over regions and trafficking pathways.
