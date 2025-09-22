Will Hindus Stop Eating Non-Veg Because Someone Says So: Udit Raj On Navratri Ban
Speaking to IANS, Raj pointed out that several Hindus continue to consume non-vegetarian food during Navratri and highlighted practices within Hinduism where offerings include animal sacrifices.
He also invoked the example of Goddess Kali to underline that traditions vary across communities.
During Navratri, certain states and regions, including parts of Uttar Pradesh and some areas in Delhi, restrict or prohibit the sale of non-vegetarian food either through government directives or local municipal orders.
These curbs are often implemented to respect religious sentiments, as many devotees observe a vegetarian or 'satvik' diet during the nine-day festival.
Reacting to these measures, Raj described them as an "attack on the Constitution" and insisted that dietary practices are personal and cannot be regulated by "political diktats".
"Article 19 of the Constitution grants citizens complete freedom. You cannot impose on anyone what they should or should not eat. Every individual has the right to their choice. If someone chooses not to eat meat, they can abstain. But will 100 per cent of Hindus stop eating meat just because someone says so? Will they stop having chicken or mutton? This is unconstitutional," he said.
He further emphasised that animal sacrifice continues to be a part of several Hindu traditions.
"Even among Hindus, there are practices like this. Goddess Kali drank blood, and animal sacrifices are offered during Durga Puja. Many deities receive animal sacrifices, and Hindus worship them. These restrictions are all political and unconstitutional matters. These are the same people who will eat non-veg in their homes, but outside they will make it a big deal to polarise the issue," he remarked.
Raj reiterated that India functions under the Constitution, not under personal interpretations of faith.
"India is an independent country where no one can impose or force someone to follow a certain notion. The country will work as per the Constitution and not their statements," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment