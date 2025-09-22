Will Hindus Stop Eating Non-Veg Because Someone Says So: Udit Raj On Navratri Ban

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday criticised the calls to ban the sale of non-vegetarian food and shut meat shops during Navratri, terming such restrictions as "unconstitutional" and asserting that no authority can impose them on citizens.

Speaking to IANS, Raj pointed out that several Hindus continue to consume non-vegetarian food during Navratri and highlighted practices within Hinduism where offerings include animal sacrifices.

He also invoked the example of Goddess Kali to underline that traditions vary across communities.

During Navratri, certain states and regions, including parts of Uttar Pradesh and some areas in Delhi, restrict or prohibit the sale of non-vegetarian food either through government directives or local municipal orders.

These curbs are often implemented to respect religious sentiments, as many devotees observe a vegetarian or 'satvik' diet during the nine-day festival.

Reacting to these measures, Raj described them as an "attack on the Constitution" and insisted that dietary practices are personal and cannot be regulated by "political diktats".

"Article 19 of the Constitution grants citizens complete freedom. You cannot impose on anyone what they should or should not eat. Every individual has the right to their choice. If someone chooses not to eat meat, they can abstain. But will 100 per cent of Hindus stop eating meat just because someone says so? Will they stop having chicken or mutton? This is unconstitutional," he said.

He further emphasised that animal sacrifice continues to be a part of several Hindu traditions.

"Even among Hindus, there are practices like this. Goddess Kali drank blood, and animal sacrifices are offered during Durga Puja. Many deities receive animal sacrifices, and Hindus worship them. These restrictions are all political and unconstitutional matters. These are the same people who will eat non-veg in their homes, but outside they will make it a big deal to polarise the issue," he remarked.

Raj reiterated that India functions under the Constitution, not under personal interpretations of faith.

"India is an independent country where no one can impose or force someone to follow a certain notion. The country will work as per the Constitution and not their statements," he added.