Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Maa Kali's Blessings In Jammu On First Day Of Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar began the festive season on a spiritual note as she visited the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu on the first day of Navratri.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress sought Maa Kali's blessings and extended her wishes for strength, energy, and success to her fans as the nine-day celebration commenced. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi posted a couple of her photos and videos from the visit and captioned them,“On the first day of Navratri, from the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu, may the divine blessings of Maa Kali bring strength, energy, and new successes into your life.”

In the first image, the actress is seen holding pooja essentials in a basket as she poses for the camera. The next photo features Goddess Kali. Bhumi also shared a video of a local shopkeeper explaining the significance of the temple. In another video, she is seen offering water to Lord Shiva's Shivling.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 commenced on September 22, marking the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The first day, Pratipada, is devoted to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Celebrated with immense devotion across India, Navratri signifies the victory of good over evil and showcases the country's diverse traditions. This year, the festivities will continue until October 1, culminating with Dussehra on October 2.

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar's work front, the actress was recently seen in Netflix's series“The Royals,” where she portrayed Sophia, an ambitious start-up CEO. The show also starred Ishaan Khatter and veteran actress Zeenat Aman in key roles.

Up next, Bhumi will be seen in“Daldal,” where she plays a police officer. Besides this, she also has the much-awaited period drama“Takht,” in the pipeline.