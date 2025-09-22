Old Doha Port Set To Host Aquabike World Championship From Oct 30 To Nov 1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Aquabike World Championship – Grand Prix of Qatar is poised to make a return, with the event scheduled to be held at the Old Doha Port, the Official Sponsor, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.

This tournament, organised in partnership with the Doha Marine Sports Club, signifies the eagerly anticipated return of the world's leading Aquabike series to Qatar after a ten-year hiatus, establishing Old Doha Port as the new venue for the season finale.

The championship finale will unite top-tier riders for three days of exhilarating events, featuring extensive international participation from more than 21 countries.

Competitors will vie in several primary categories, including: UIM-ABP World Championship (final round), Continental Asia Championship (final round), World Slalom Parallel Championship (round two), and the Continental Asia Runabout GP2 Championship.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, CEO of Old Doha Port, Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla said that hosting international sporting events such as the Aquabike World Championship, in collaboration with Doha Marine Sports Club, reflects the ongoing commitment to positioning Old Doha Port and Qatar as a leading destination in global maritime tourism.



“It also embodies our dedication to promoting sport as a way of life, while highlighting the port's legacy as a hub that brings together sport, culture, and entertainment,” he added.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Doha's renowned Mina Corniche, the Grand Prix guarantees three days filled with thrilling competition, nighttime freestyle performances, and an extraordinary sporting ambiance that will engage spectators and enhance Qatar's international standing as a centre for maritime excellence.

President of Doha Marine Sports Club Khalifa Mohammed Al-Suwaidi said,“This championship is a key milestone for the Club, and strengthens its position as a leader for marine sports in the region. It is also an opportunity to celebrate Qatar's maritime heritage and to reinforce its position as a global destination for sports and cultural tourism.”

He added that Doha Marine Sports Club is committed to delivering an exceptional experience to all participants and spectators.“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Old Doha Port for providing their invaluable support in making this global event possible,” he said.

The Aquabike World Championship marks a significant achievement in Old Doha Port's journey to become the region's leading stage for maritime sports, honouring Qatar's seafaring heritage as well as its rise as one of the world's prime tourism hubs.