Katara Presents 'Tamurwa Tamurah' Educational Theatrical Performance

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to instilling educational and cultural values among young people, the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara, in cooperation with the Qatar Arabic Language Association, organized a theatrical performance titled“Tamurwa Tamurah” for school students from September 21 to 23 during the morning period.

The opening day, Sunday, witnessed a remarkable attendance of nearly 400 students from several schools.

Hosted in a lively and interactive atmosphere at the Drama Theater in Building 16, the play combined education and entertainment to present dates as a symbol of authentic Qatari heritage in an engaging narrative style.

Through its cartoon characters and musical performances,“Tamurwa Tamurah” educated children about the importance of conserving water in their daily lives, linking this message to core values such as moderation and awareness of natural resources. The play's songs and sketches captured the students' attention, making learning about water conservation and environmental protection enjoyable and memorable.

Teachers praised the performance for its engaging yet purposeful approach, highlighting its effectiveness in teaching students about rational water use in a simplified, age-appropriate manner while instilling the value of preserving natural resources.

Students actively interacted with the characters, reinforcing the idea that learning can be fun. They expressed their admiration for the story and its characters, noting that the play made the concept of water conservation entertaining and easy to understand. Some students even stated that they would apply what they learned in their daily routines.

The play“ Tamurwa Tamurah” demonstrates how theatrical arts can directly shape children's awareness and imagination. Katara has previously produced the five-part animated series“Tamurwa Tamurah,” a purposeful and comedic children's series that won the Best Arab Cartoon Award in 2019 in collaboration with ALECSO.

Through such initiatives, Katara continues its pioneering role in using the arts to promote culture and education, offering works that combine entertainment with knowledge and encouraging younger generations to embrace their cultural roots and uphold high human values.