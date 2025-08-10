403
Mexico Denies US Allegations
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that her administration has no confirmation of any association between the Sinaloa Cartel and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, countering recent assertions made by the US.
The claims connecting Maduro to Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel — and one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere — reportedly came as an unexpected revelation to Mexican authorities.
"This is the first time we’ve heard about this issue. There is no investigation from Mexico related to it," Sheinbaum remarked.
"As we always say, if they have any proof, let them show it. We have no evidence related to that," she added during a press briefing.
US President Donald Trump’s administration had accused Maduro of acting as an international drug lord, associating him with global criminal entities such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua group and Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi declared via social media that the reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture had been increased.
“He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security. Therefore, we doubled his reward to $50 million,” Bondi affirmed.
