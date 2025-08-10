403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clash in Philippine kills three militants
(MENAFN) Security forces in the southern Philippines reported killing three suspected members of the militant group Dawlah Islamiya (DI) during a confrontation in Lanao del Sur province. The incident, which took place on Saturday, also left one soldier wounded, according to military officials.
Brigadier General Billy Dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, explained that the clash erupted while soldiers and police officers were executing arrest warrants against the militants, who faced charges of murder and multiple homicide counts.
"The militants opened fire at our forces, triggering a firefight," Dela Rosa stated. Weapons were also seized at the site of the encounter.
Brigadier General Billy Dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, explained that the clash erupted while soldiers and police officers were executing arrest warrants against the militants, who faced charges of murder and multiple homicide counts.
"The militants opened fire at our forces, triggering a firefight," Dela Rosa stated. Weapons were also seized at the site of the encounter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment