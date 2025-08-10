Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Clash in Philippine kills three militants

2025-08-10 05:58:02
(MENAFN) Security forces in the southern Philippines reported killing three suspected members of the militant group Dawlah Islamiya (DI) during a confrontation in Lanao del Sur province. The incident, which took place on Saturday, also left one soldier wounded, according to military officials.

Brigadier General Billy Dela Rosa, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, explained that the clash erupted while soldiers and police officers were executing arrest warrants against the militants, who faced charges of murder and multiple homicide counts.

"The militants opened fire at our forces, triggering a firefight," Dela Rosa stated. Weapons were also seized at the site of the encounter.

