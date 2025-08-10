Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM: Only Strength And Unity Can Stop Russia Concessions Provoke New Aggression

FM: Only Strength And Unity Can Stop Russia Concessions Provoke New Aggression


2025-08-10 05:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media X, according to Ukrinform.

“No rewards or gifts to the aggressor to appease him. Only strength and unity can force Russia to end its war,” he wrote on Sunday.

Sybiha added that every concession provokes further aggression, which is why Ukraine stands firm on its principles and values.

“We remain committed to securing a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law together with our US and European partners,” the Minister said.

Read also: Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Saratov – media

Ukrinform reported that a meeting of representatives of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States took place in the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 9, organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President James David Vance to discuss progress in ensuring a just and lasting peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alask . The White House said that a certain exchange of territorie is being discussed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders .

Photos taken by Ukrinform can be purchased here .

MENAFN10082025000193011044ID1109908161

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search