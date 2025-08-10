FM: Only Strength And Unity Can Stop Russia Concessions Provoke New Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on social media X, according to Ukrinform.

“No rewards or gifts to the aggressor to appease him. Only strength and unity can force Russia to end its war,” he wrote on Sunday.

Sybiha added that every concession provokes further aggression, which is why Ukraine stands firm on its principles and values.

“We remain committed to securing a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law together with our US and European partners,” the Minister said.

Ukrinform reported that a meeting of representatives of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States took place in the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 9, organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President James David Vance to discuss progress in ensuring a just and lasting peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alask . The White House said that a certain exchange of territorie is being discussed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders .

