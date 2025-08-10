FM: Only Strength And Unity Can Stop Russia Concessions Provoke New Aggression
“No rewards or gifts to the aggressor to appease him. Only strength and unity can force Russia to end its war,” he wrote on Sunday.
Sybiha added that every concession provokes further aggression, which is why Ukraine stands firm on its principles and values.
“We remain committed to securing a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law together with our US and European partners,” the Minister said.Read also: Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Saratov – media
Ukrinform reported that a meeting of representatives of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States took place in the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 9, organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President James David Vance to discuss progress in ensuring a just and lasting peace.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alask . The White House said that a certain exchange of territorie is being discussed.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders .
Photos taken by Ukrinform can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment