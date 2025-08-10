Rekha Calls 'Kaisi Paheli' From 'Parineeta', A 'Metaphor For Life'
Talking about the song, Rekha said,“'Kaisi Paheli' was not just a song, it was a mood, a vibe, and a metaphor for life. The song was so atmospheric; it reminded me of the time gone by and a certain enigma of a woman who owns her narrative”.
She further mentioned,“Even 20 years ago, it stood out; the composition was rare, and the poetry was unlike most songs of that time. As I stepped onto that jazz club set, I became the jazz singer. Even today, when I hear the song, it brings a smile... It's one of those Pahelis you never want to solve; you just want to live it”.
While Rekha appears in Parineeta for just one song, her presence is so powerful that it echoes through the film, a lasting impact only an actor of her calibre can create. 'Kaisi Paheli' comes at a pivotal moment in the narrative, subtly pushing the story forward. The song exudes old-world charm, with Sunidhi Chauhan's sultry vocals weaving a spell of intrigue and allure. But it's Rekha who truly elevates the song to another level.
'Parineeta' is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name. PVR INOX is set to re-release 'Parineeta' on August 29, 2025.
This special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta's enduring legacy but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan's remarkable journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films.
Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound, a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. The film has been restored by Prasad Film Labs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment