PM Svyrydenko Shows Energy Workers Restoring Light And Heat To Ukrainian Homes
“This is what the daily work of our energy workers across the country looks like. Week after week, month after month, thousands of people are continuously restoring energy facilities damaged by Russian strikes,” the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.
According to Svyrydenko, they are gradually warming up the networks, replacing equipment, and restoring light and heat to homes.Read also: Shmyhal urges businesses to turn off outdoor lightin
“I sincerely thank everyone who works 24/7 to keep Ukrainian homes warm and lit,” the Prime Minister emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Svyrydenko spoke about the steps being taken to overcome the emergency situation in the energy sector.
