Zelensky: Intelligence Reports Russia Preparing New Massive Strikes

"There are specific tasks today for air defense and the military. We now have information from intelligence that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes. We are talking honestly with our partners about missiles for air defense and about the systems we so desperately need. Supplies are insufficient. We are trying to speed things up, and it is important that our partners hear us. Much is being done now at the level of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. But still, please pay attention to air raid sirens. Please help those who are close to you, who are alone, who need your support," Zelensky said.

The head of state added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is deploying more points of invulnerability, and the government is working with energy companies and partners to ensure that there is more equipment and more reserves.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that during December 2025 and early January 2026, Russian occupiers launched six massive missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian territor.

