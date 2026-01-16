In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Military Medical Commission Head Foiled For Organizing Large-Scale Scheme For Draft Dodgers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

During searches of the house of the head of the military medical commission, law enforcement officers found more than $300,000.

The investigation established that, together with her accomplices, the official prepared fake medical certificates in exchange for bribes, which helped conscripts avoid conscription. The cost of such“services” started at $2,500.

An employee of the territorial recruitment and social support center was involved in finding clients and updating their military registration documents. He acted in collaboration with a 58-year-old resident of the region.

The SSU documented more than 20 instances of bribes being given to the organizers of the criminal scheme.

Law enforcement officers announced their suspicion of the commission's head and one of her accomplices in accordance with the crimes committed under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:



Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1 and 3 of Article 368 – obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and the acceptance of a proposal, promise, or receipt of unlawful benefits by an official, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons; Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 369-2 – obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations and abuse of influence, committed by a group of persons acting in collusion.

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison and the confiscation of property.

