Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Leaves King Faisal Specialist Hospital After Medical Tests: Saudi Royal Court

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Royal Court on Friday announced that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had left King Faisal Specialist Hospital after reassuring medical tests.

The Royal Court issued the following statement today: "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh today, Friday, January 16, 2026, after completing medical examinations. The results were reassuring."

In a statement earlier today, the Saudi Royal Court said: "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing medical tests today, Friday, January 16, 2026, at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh."