Zelensky states ‘it’s time to end the war’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed openness to peace talks with Russia, including the possibility of involving a third party. In a Telegram post on Thursday, Zelensky revealed he spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about achieving a “dignified peace” that would secure Europe’s stability for decades.
He also mentioned recent discussions on potential formats for leader-level peace meetings soon, involving two bilateral and one trilateral framework. Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s willingness to engage in talks and urged Russia to show similar courage, stating, “It is time to end the war.”
These remarks followed a three-hour meeting in Moscow between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Russian officials described as “constructive” and the White House called “better-than-expected.”
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said a Putin-Trump meeting could happen as early as next week, though the venue remains undisclosed. While Witkoff raised the idea of trilateral talks, it was not formally discussed.
Zelensky has repeatedly requested a direct meeting with Putin. Moscow has not dismissed the idea but insists it requires thorough preparatory work. Russia also questions Zelensky’s legal authority to make binding agreements, noting his presidential term expired in 2024 amid martial law and labeling him “illegitimate,” asserting that legal authority rests with Ukraine’s parliament.
