Iran Slams US $50Mln Bounty On Maduro

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Tehran- Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed full solidarity with Venezuela's people and government, denouncing what it described as the United States'“illegal interference” in the country's internal affairs.

The Ministry slammed Washington's threats against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as“shameful”, asserting that they reflect“the US decision-makers' addiction to hostile policies and coercive methods to achieve their illegitimate goals,” reported Al Mayadeen.

Such behavior“targets the moral foundations of the United Nations,” it added.

The statement came after US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the doubling of the bounty on Maduro from $25 million to $50 million, accusing him of collaborating with criminal groups, including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged that Maduro has, for over a decade, led the criminal organization“Cartel of the Suns,” which he claimed is involved in trafficking drugs into the United States. The US State Department designated the group as a“global terrorist organization” in July.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has denounced Washington's announcement of a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, calling it a“circus” and a desperate distraction from US domestic troubles.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday a $50 million reward for information leading to the capture of Maduro, marking the latest escalation in tense Venezuela–US relations. Washington continues to accuse the Venezuelan leader of corruption and criminal activity, allegations Maduro has repeatedly denied.

“Pamela Bondi's pathetic 'reward' is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have ever seen. While we are debunking terrorist plots organized from her country, this lady is organizing a media circus to please the defeated Venezuelan far-right,” Gil said on Telegram.