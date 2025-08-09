Rotten Meat Scandal Spreads In Kashmir

Dozens of unclaimed meat packages, estimated at weighing around 1,000 kg, were found dumped overnight along the roadside in Soura near SKIMS on the outskirts of Srinagar. In a separate incident, sheep heads were spotted discarded near GD Goenka School in Lal Bazar. Two more consignments were found dumped on roadsides in Nowgam and Pampore on Friday.

Officials said the packaged meat and chicken are imported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, and then supplied to food outlets in Kashmir where they are used to prepare kebabs, ristas, and other local delicacies.

The crackdown continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with Food Safety Department teams seizing and destroying 35 kilograms of adulterated meat during inspections in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

An official said that the seized meat was declared unfit for consumption and destroyed on the spot.“We destroyed at least 35 kg of rotten meat immediately to prevent it from reaching consumers,” the official said.

Food Safety Department sealed a restaurant at Beehama area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal and destroyed nearly two quintals of rotten meat items late Friday.

“Staff members attempted to dump bags of Rista and Kabab into a neighbouring courtyard to evade seizure, but the move was thwarted. All contaminated meat was confiscated and disposed off on the spot,” an official said.

In south Kashmir's Kokernag, an eatery was penalised after spoiled meat was found during a joint inspection drive on Saturday. The contaminated food items were destroyed on the spot, and a fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed for serving unhygienic and unfit food to customers.

The contaminated food items were destroyed on the spot, and a fine of Rs 18,000 was imposed for serving unhygienic and unfit food to customers.

Over the past week, similar seizures have been reported from multiple districts, prompting authorities to step up inspections. Consumers have been urged to check quality and expiry details before buying meat products, while restaurant owners, butchers, and vendors have been warned to maintain hygiene standards or face fines and possible closure.