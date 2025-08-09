Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Possible Postponement Of Sabahqarabag Match In Azerbaijani Premier League

Possible Postponement Of Sabahqarabag Match In Azerbaijani Premier League


2025-08-09 03:10:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening-round clash of the 2025/26 Azerbaijani Premier League between Sabah and Qarabag may be rescheduled, Azernews reports.

The Professional Football League (PFL) announced that the match will be postponed if Qarabag continues its campaign in the UEFA Champions League. This decision would be made in line with international football regulations, which require at least 48 hours between a team's official matches.

Qarabag recently secured a 1–0 victory over Shkendiya in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round. The return fixture will take place on August 12 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00.

MENAFN09082025000195011045ID1109907103

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search