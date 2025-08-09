Joint Statement On Inaugural Meeting Of Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) For Peace Agreement Between DRC And Rwanda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Addis Ababa: The governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the African Union Commission, and the Republic of Togo (represented by the African Union High Representative) issued the following statement on the occasion of the inaugural meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism, held this week at the headquarters of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa.

On August 7 and 8, 2025, representatives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, along with observers from the United States, the State of Qatar, the African Union Commission, and the African Union High Representative, convened the first meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism for the Peace Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, which was signed in Washington, D.C., on June 27, 2025, the statement said.

The Joint Security Coordination Mechanism is tasked with implementing the concept of joint operations to neutralize the“Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR)” in accordance with the commitment to dismantle and disarm the group, as agreed upon in the peace agreement signed on June 27, 2025, it added.

The statement emphasized that the mechanism also aims to facilitate the exchange of intelligence, reconnaissance, and other information between the two parties, ensuring the effective implementation of the peace agreement.