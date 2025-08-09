General Tso's Restaurant & Catering Expands Community Impact With New Partnerships And Nonprofit Initiatives

Patrick Cheng of General Tso's Restaurant & Catering joins Governor Brian Kemp and community leaders during an official proclamation ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol.

Patrick Cheng of General Tso's Restaurant & Catering with community leaders at a local business and civic engagement event.

Patrick Cheng of General Tso's Restaurant & Catering with fellow leaders during National Minority Business Week celebrations in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta's award-winning Chinese-American caterer partners with local chambers and launches GeneralTsos to expand community giving.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta-based leader in Chinese-American catering strengthens business chamber ties and launches expanded outreach through GeneralTsos

General Tso's Restaurant & Catering , a high-efficiency Chinese-American catering company known for producing 200 meals per hour from its 800 sq. ft. kitchen, is deepening its commitment to community engagement through a growing network of partnerships, donations, and nonprofit programs.

With a mission that goes beyond great food, the company has launched GeneralTsos, a platform dedicated to supporting community organizations, minority-owned businesses, and immigrant entrepreneurs.

In recent months, General Tso's Restaurant & Catering has:

Donated meals to the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce for networking events and community programs.

Announced plans to join the Cobb Chamber of Commerce to expand outreach and business engagement across Metro Atlanta.

Participated in multiple events supporting small businesses, cultural celebrations, and educational initiatives, as documented through its nonprofit project photos and impact reports.

“Our kitchen is built for efficiency, but our vision is built for impact,” said Patrick Cheng, CEO of General Tso's Restaurant & Catering.“Whether we're serving corporate clients or supporting the community through donations and partnerships, we believe success means lifting others along the way. GeneralTsos is our way of making that mission permanent.”

The company's NextGen Impact Georgia initiative is also underway, aimed at empowering non-native English-speaking entrepreneurs with business education, operational resources, and networking opportunities. This program aligns with the company's long-term vision of national expansion while maintaining a strong local impact.

General Tso's Restaurant & Catering community involvement is part of a broader strategy to connect with corporate partners, local leaders, and community members. By integrating its operations with nonprofit outreach, the company is setting a new standard for how small businesses can influence both the marketplace and the communities they serve.

About General Tso's Restaurant & Catering

Founded in Atlanta, GA, General Tso's Restaurant & Catering specializes in modern Chinese-American catering for corporate events, producing up to 200 meals per hour from a compact, high-efficiency kitchen. Recognized for reliability, quality, and innovation, the company combines operational excellence with a strong commitment to community engagement. Learn more at .

About GeneralTsos

GeneralTsos is the community impact arm of General Tso's Restaurant & Catering, dedicated to supporting business chambers, minority entrepreneurship, and cultural initiatives through donations, partnerships, and resource sharing.

Media Contact:

Patrick Cheng

CEO, General Tso's Restaurant & Catering

Email: ...

Phone: (770) 520-2208

Website:

Patrick Cheng

United Season Seafood LLC

+1 646-812-0922

General Tso's Restaurant & Catering – High-Speed Kitchen, Big Heart for the Community

