SAP Appoints Augusta Spinelli As Regional President For Europe, Middle East And Africa

DUBAI - SAP SE NYSE: SAP today announced the appointment of Augusta Spinelli as Regional President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) effective immediately. Building on SAP's presence and success in the region, Spinelli will be responsible for leading the EMEA teams across 53 offices spanning 89 countries, cementing the region's role as a global growth engine for the company. SAP EMEA encompasses BeNeLux, France, Italy, Nordic & Baltics, Southern Europe, United Kingdom & Ireland, and the whole of the Middle East and Africa, (and excludes the 26 countries of SAP Middle & Eastern Europe (MEE), led by Alex Kläger comprising the market units of Germany, SAP's birthplace and headquarter location, Switzerland, and Central and Eastern Europe).

In her new position, Spinelli is at the helm of SAP's business in EMEA, driving business growth and innovation adoption for SAP customers in close collaboration with product engineering, services and with SAP's partner ecosystem, empowered to deliver SAP solutions, following SAP's methodologies to deliver value and outcomes. She is poised to lead the business to the next level, strengthening a value-driven relationship with SAP's partners across EMEA and helping customers accelerate their digital transformation.

Spinelli succeeds Manos Raptopoulos, who was appointed to SAP's Extended Board as Chief Revenue Officer APAC, EMEA & MEE in February. On the Regional President appointment, Raptopoulos says,“Augusta is a dynamic and insightful leader with a true passion for our customers' success and brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She has an extraordinary track record of innovation and execution and has accumulated deep industry expertise while helping countless businesses around the world accelerate their digital transformation. I'm excited to see her continued commitment to empowering SAP customers and partners to thrive in dynamic markets and looking forward to her leading the amazing EMEA team to new heights.”

A technology veteran and established business leader with more than 30 years of experience – both globally and in the EMEA space, Spinelli was most recently EVP and Global Head of SAP's Adoption Services Center, where she played a pivotal role in driving adoption of SAP solutions at scale. She joined SAP in 2001 as a production planning consultant, growing from within the company and extended her leadership profile in varied expert and management roles, spanning both sales and delivery, across numerous countries and cultures. Prior to her global roles, she was most notably Services General Manager in Europe, Middle East and Africa, gaining strong familiarity with many of the EMEA markets and customers. Augusta holds a master's degree in Industrial Technology and Engineering from Politecnico di Milano, Italy and is based in Dubai, UAE.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role at such an exciting time in our industry and for SAP,” says Spinelli.“I'm thrilled to be joining the talented team of SAP professionals in EMEA, recognized for their innovative capabilities and focus on consistently delivering customer value. The EMEA region is rich in diversity and opportunity, and I look forward to delivering value to our customers through our AI-first, Suite-first strategy, in close partnership with our thriving SAP ecosystem, while continuing to foster a culture of high performance, accountability and mutual trust.”

About SAP:As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.