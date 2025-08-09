403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Pledges GBP 8.5 Mln In Humanitarian Support For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Renewing its call for the Israeli occupation authorities to reverse their decision to reoccupy Gaza Strip, the UK government announced additional funding to the tune of GBP 8.5 million (over USD 11.43 million), for the humanitarian response in the Strip.
The new funding will be delivered through the UN's OCHA Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) Humanitarian Fund which targets the delivery of aid such as food, water and fuel to the areas of Gaza in the most acute need, the UK Foreign Office said in a press release on Saturday.
The UK support delivered through OCHA has ensured critical healthcare provisions, food and cash assistance for over 750,000 Palestinians over the conflict.
OCHA's healthcare work overall, including fuel for hospitals and medicines have benefited almost 1 million people.
But the UN agency warns that their work is being systematically obstructed, despite their best efforts to coordinate and deliver much needed aid, according to the statement.
Minister for International Development Jenny Chapman said, "The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations.
"All sides must return to the ceasefire to end the appalling suffering and secure the release of all hostages."
"It is unacceptable that so much aid is waiting at the border - the UK is ready to provide more through our partners, and we demand that the Government of Israel allows more aid in safely and securely.
"The insufficient amount of supplies getting through is causing appalling and chaotic scenes as desperate civilians try to access tiny amounts of aid.
"The UK is supporting the UN and other humanitarian partners who are delivering desperately needed support in the most difficult circumstances.
"Our announcement today will help to address that urgent need, but only if Israel allows Gaza to be flooded with aid," Chapman noted.
"The UK is the largest donor to the UN OCHA pool fund in 2025, demonstrating the government's commitment to playing a leading role in alleviating the suffering of Gazans.
"This funding is part of the UK's GBP 101m ODA budget for the OPTs for this financial year, of which GBP 60m will provide lifesaving humanitarian support.
"As well as delivering humanitarian relief, UK ODA in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is supporting Palestinian economic development and strengthening Palestinian Authority governance and reform.
"The UK urges Israel to reconsider its plan to further escalate its offensive and continues to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and an immediate surge in aid to Gaza," she stressed. (end)
mrn
The new funding will be delivered through the UN's OCHA Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) Humanitarian Fund which targets the delivery of aid such as food, water and fuel to the areas of Gaza in the most acute need, the UK Foreign Office said in a press release on Saturday.
The UK support delivered through OCHA has ensured critical healthcare provisions, food and cash assistance for over 750,000 Palestinians over the conflict.
OCHA's healthcare work overall, including fuel for hospitals and medicines have benefited almost 1 million people.
But the UN agency warns that their work is being systematically obstructed, despite their best efforts to coordinate and deliver much needed aid, according to the statement.
Minister for International Development Jenny Chapman said, "The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations.
"All sides must return to the ceasefire to end the appalling suffering and secure the release of all hostages."
"It is unacceptable that so much aid is waiting at the border - the UK is ready to provide more through our partners, and we demand that the Government of Israel allows more aid in safely and securely.
"The insufficient amount of supplies getting through is causing appalling and chaotic scenes as desperate civilians try to access tiny amounts of aid.
"The UK is supporting the UN and other humanitarian partners who are delivering desperately needed support in the most difficult circumstances.
"Our announcement today will help to address that urgent need, but only if Israel allows Gaza to be flooded with aid," Chapman noted.
"The UK is the largest donor to the UN OCHA pool fund in 2025, demonstrating the government's commitment to playing a leading role in alleviating the suffering of Gazans.
"This funding is part of the UK's GBP 101m ODA budget for the OPTs for this financial year, of which GBP 60m will provide lifesaving humanitarian support.
"As well as delivering humanitarian relief, UK ODA in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is supporting Palestinian economic development and strengthening Palestinian Authority governance and reform.
"The UK urges Israel to reconsider its plan to further escalate its offensive and continues to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and an immediate surge in aid to Gaza," she stressed. (end)
mrn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment