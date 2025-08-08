Redefining Hospitality: Ihab Marji On Leadership, Culture, And Guest Experience In A Post-COVID World

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ihab Marji Leads Hotel Opening with a Fresh Approach to Hospitality Leadership

Ihab Marji, an experienced hospitality professional, is spearheading the opening of a new hotel in the evolving post-COVID landscape, emphasizing leadership, operational agility, and guest-centered innovation. His career has been defined by connecting people and fostering memorable guest experiences, making this new project a continuation of his commitment to excellence in hospitality.

Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Guest Experience

The hospitality industry continues to face lasting impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Ihab's leadership, the hotel opening incorporates advanced safety measures alongside digital check-ins, flexible policies, and a people-first mindset to meet new guest expectations.“Today's guests expect transparency, convenience, and empathy,” Ihab noted, highlighting the critical need for operational adaptability and strong leadership in this new environment.

Redefining the Role of Hotel General Managers

In this hotel launch, Ihab Marji is redefining the role of General Manager beyond traditional operational oversight. His approach centers on emotional intelligence, team empowerment, and visible leadership. During the hotel pre-opening phase, he took on multiple roles - recruiter, trainer, and front desk support - to build trust and unity among the team.“That visibility and flexibility created trust and unity,” he explained.

Fostering Collaboration and Service Culture

Ihab believes effective hospitality depends on collaboration across departments. His leadership fosters daily team huddles, cross-training, and open recognition to build a culture of mutual respect.“When people feel appreciated and understand their role in the guest experience, collaboration happens naturally,” he said.

Committed to creating heartfelt guest experiences, Ihab champions a hands-on leadership style. Greeting guests personally, recognizing team efforts, and encouraging thoughtful service are core practices.“We've had team members write notes, bring coffee, and solve problems before they're reported. That only happens when the GM sets the tone,” he emphasized.

As Ihab Marji continues shaping the future of hospitality, his message to aspiring leaders is clear: focus on people, embrace change, and lead with heart. Watch the full interview with Ihab on Xraised here: Redefining Hospitality Leadership – Xraised . Learn more at Xraised .

