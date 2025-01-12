Kuwaiti Official Highlights Importance Of Arab Theater Festival In Muscat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is keen to participate in regional and international cultural festivals to represent the country, said Wael Al-Jaber, Acting Director of the Theater Department and Head of Arts at the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters, on Sunday.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Jaber, who is heading the Kuwaiti delegation at the 15th Arab Theater Festival in Muscat, Oman, emphasized that Kuwait's participation in the event showcases its dedication to the arts, the festival began on Thursday and will continue until January 15.

Al-Jaber highlighted that Kuwait is participating in this prestigious event with the play (Ghasat Uboor) by the Kuwait Theater Group, written by Taghreed Al-Dawood and directed by Mohammad Al-Ansari.

The play was previously staged at the local theater festival in Kuwait, where it won the award for Best Theatrical Performance.

He expressed hope that the Kuwaiti play would win the Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi Award for Best Arab Theater Production, noting that 15 performances from 13 Arab countries are competing for the prize after successfully passing the jury formed by the Arab Theater Authority.

The festival plays a key role in promoting high-quality Arab theatrical productions and allows Arab theater professionals living abroad to engage with the dynamic world of Arab theater, furthering the goals of the Arab theater development strategy.

Al-Jaber also noted the significance of cultural exchanges like this one in honing the talents of young Arab artists, allowing them to gain more knowledge, experience, and insight into the techniques used in the performances, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence in modern theater.

He praised the theaters of the Gulf countries and their artistic achievements over the past 40 years, emphasizing the role of theater festivals in cultural tourism, with over 500 Arab theater artists participating in this year's festival. (end)

