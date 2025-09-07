Dar Al Alamia Developments Launches Acasa Alma In New Cairo With EGP 7Bn Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Dar Al Alamia Developments has unveiled its latest project, Acasa Alma, in New Cairo's Sixth Settlement, with total investments estimated at EGP 7bn.

The compound, which spans 16 feddans, is designed as a boutique community with low residential density to provide maximum privacy and tranquillity. It will feature a variety of units including townhouses, duplexes, and apartments, reflecting the company's focus on offering distinctive and diverse living options.

Scheduled for delivery within four years, Acasa Alma is envisioned as a fully integrated development. It will include a modern outdoor club, cycling and jogging tracks, a clubhouse, swimming pool, and a multi-purpose services area, ensuring a comprehensive lifestyle for residents.

Ahmed Saleh, CEO of Dar Al Alamia Developments, said the project reflects the company's vision of creating exceptional communities that redefine luxury living in Egypt. He added that it aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 for urban expansion, aiming to promote balanced and inclusive development while enhancing quality of life.

Dar Al Alamia Developments leverages its network of sister companies to support its projects, including Al Alamia Furniture, Dar Al Alamia for Construction, Formence-renowned for combining quality and elegance in interior finishing-and the company's in-house consultancy office. The firm also collaborates with external partners such as Inversion for consultancy and project management, and GID Integrated Designs Group, whose expertise in engineering consultancy contributes to the project's distinctiveness.