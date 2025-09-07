Amir Congratulates President Of Guyana
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath for a new presidential term, wishing him success in performing his duties, and for the relations between the two countries to further develop and grow.
