Amir Congratulates President Of Guyana

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of his taking the constitutional oath for a new presidential term, wishing him success in performing his duties, and for the relations between the two countries to further develop and grow.